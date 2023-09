Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 18:10 Hits: 3

A new Europe-wide study investigated the prevalence of protozoans, bacteria and viruses potentially pathogenic to humans and domestic animals in birds and bats in varying climatic conditions. The prevalence of many of these pathogens was associated with temperature or rainfall.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230911141012.htm