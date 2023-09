Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 18:11 Hits: 2

Synthetically produced fertilizer urea supports half of global population. Using pure metals, researchers develop hybrid catalyst with capacity to convert waste nitrogen and carbon dioxide to urea. The process could denitrify wastewater and runoff while creating a new revenue stream for water treatment facilities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230911141102.htm