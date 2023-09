Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 18:11 Hits: 2

As researchers around the world race against time to develop new strategies and technologies to fight climate change, a team of scientists is exploring one possible way to directly reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the environment: Negative emissions technologies (NETs).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230911141107.htm