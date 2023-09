Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 17:03 Hits: 4

When dairy cows are fed diets with reduced protein concentrations -- aimed at decreased environmental nitrogen pollution from their manure such as nitrate leaching, nutrient-laden run-off and ammonia volatilization -- their milk production can suffer. Supplementing the amino acid histidine may help in maintaining, and even increasing, milk and milk-protein yields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230907130309.htm