Lack of evidence hampers progress on corporate-led ecosystem restoration

An international team of scientists analysed publicly available sustainability reports released by 100 of the world's largest companies and found that around two-thirds of these global corporations are undertaking ecosystem restoration. However, the results highlight that despite many businesses claiming to actively rebuild damaged ecosystems, we know very little about what is actually being achieved.

