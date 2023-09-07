The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists unlock secrets of red blood cell transporter, potentially paving the way for new drugs

Researchers have identified the structure of a special transporter found in red blood cells and how it interacts with drugs. Details on the findings could lead to the development of more targeted medicines. The research team found that this transporter facilitates the movement of a substance called bicarbonate, which certain drugs can inhibit. They discovered how these drugs block the transporter and devised novel compounds capable of achieving the same effect.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230907162610.htm

