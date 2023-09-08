Beaver activity in the Arctic increases emission of methane greenhouse gas

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 00:59 Hits: 7

The climate-driven advance of beavers into the Arctic tundra is causing the release of more methane -- a greenhouse gas -- into the atmosphere. Beavers, as everyone knows, like to make dams. Those dams cause flooding, which inundates vegetation and turns Arctic streams and creeks into a series of ponds. Those beaver ponds and surrounding inundated vegetation can be devoid of oxygen and rich with organic sediment, which releases methane as the material decays.

