Table salt could be the secret ingredient for better chemical recycling

Researchers have shown that table salt outperforms other expensive catalysts being explored for the chemical recycling of polyolefin polymers, which account for 60% of plastic waste. The research shows that sodium chloride could provide a safe, inexpensive and reusable way to make plastics more recyclable. The team also showed that table salt and other catalysts could be used in the recycling of metallized plastic films -- like those used in potato chip bags -- which are currently not recyclable.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230908170858.htm

