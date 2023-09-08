Table salt could be the secret ingredient for better chemical recycling

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 September 2023

Researchers have shown that table salt outperforms other expensive catalysts being explored for the chemical recycling of polyolefin polymers, which account for 60% of plastic waste. The research shows that sodium chloride could provide a safe, inexpensive and reusable way to make plastics more recyclable. The team also showed that table salt and other catalysts could be used in the recycling of metallized plastic films -- like those used in potato chip bags -- which are currently not recyclable.

