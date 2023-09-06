Multidrug-resistant bacterium emerging in community settings

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 15:55 Hits: 4

New 'hypervirulent' strains of the bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae have emerged in healthy people in community settings, prompting a research group to investigate how the human immune system defends against infection. After exposing the strains to components of the human immune system in a laboratory 'test tube' setting, scientists found that some strains were more likely to survive in blood and serum than others, and that neutrophils (white blood cells) are more likely to ingest and kill some strains than others.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230906115505.htm