Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 17:44 Hits: 4

The Icelandic government said whalers will face stricter conditions and increased supervision. Animal welfare activists said Iceland missed an opportunity to "do the right thing."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/whaling-to-resume-in-iceland-after-temporary-ban/a-66688726?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss