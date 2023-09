Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 14:52 Hits: 3

Water scarcity is a growing problem across Europe, and mismanagement is to blame for it, the NGO says. Climate change is exacerbating the issue.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wwf-urges-fundamental-change-in-eu-water-management/a-66749080?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss