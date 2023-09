Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 18:30 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump had bragged about his success in opening the region to oil production after decades of political fighting over the resources locked under the tundra there.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/09/06/biden-to-cancel-trumps-oil-drilling-leases-in-alaskan-nature-refuge-00114243