The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Grasping entropy: Teachers and students investigate thermodynamics through a hands-on model

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Though a cornerstone of thermodynamics, entropy remains one of the most vexing concepts to teach budding physicists in the classroom. Physics teachers designed a hand-held model to demonstrate the concept of entropy for students. Using everyday materials, the approach allows students to confront the topic with new intuition -- one that takes specific aim at the confusion between entropy and disorder.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230906165914.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version