Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 17:49 Hits: 1

The Biden Administration’s Five-Year Offshore Oil and Gas Leasing Program will be announced this September. It’s an opportunity for bold leadership on climate.

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/bio/zanagee-artis/204-organizations-call-no-new-offshore-oil-and-gas-leases