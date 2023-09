Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 16:50 Hits: 0

In just 26 years, the distribution of rare butterflies has plummeted by 72% in Eastern Denmark. Several species are threatened with extinction, yet the conservation actions aiming to safeguard species have proved unsuccessful.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905125025.htm