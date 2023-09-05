The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How to inactivate common cold viruses

Every year, respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) cause countless respiratory infections worldwide. For infants, young children and people with preexisting conditions, the virus can be life-threatening. The team has explored ways to reduce the risk of infection. Their findings show that -- when used correctly -- alcohol-based hand sanitizers and commercially available surface disinfectants provide good protection against transmission of the virus via surfaces.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905125043.htm

