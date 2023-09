Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 16:38 Hits: 1

Many states refuse to use money from a federal program to help low-income people pay for cooling bills or repairs.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/09/06/states-withhold-cooling-aid-for-the-poor-as-heat-gets-deadlier-p-00111977