Review of over 70 years of menopause science highlights research gaps and calls for individualized treatment

Although about half of people go through menopause, less than 15% of them receive effective treatment for their symptoms. Treatment options for people experiencing irritating or severe menopause symptoms are often under researched, and some have questionable efficacy, or cause harmful side effects. Menopause experts now summarize what we know about menopause, call for more research into the timeline and treatment of menopause, and encourage individualized, holistic treatment that addresses both menopausal symptoms and other systemic changes happening in the body.

