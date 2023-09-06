How pulsating pumping can lead to energy savings

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 15:23 Hits: 0

Pumping liquids may seem like a solved problem but optimizing the process is still an area of active research. Any pumping application -- from industrial scales to heating systems at home -- would benefit from a reduction in energy demands. Researchers now showed how pulsed pumping can reduce both friction from and energy consumption of pumping. For this, they took inspiration from a pumping system intimately familiar to everyone: the human heart.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230906112357.htm