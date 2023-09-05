The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

3D-printed 'living material' could clean up contaminated water

A 'living material,' made of a natural polymer combined with genetically engineered bacteria, could offer a sustainable and eco-friendly solution to clean pollutants from water. Researchers developed their living material using a seaweed-based polymer and bacteria that have been programmed to produce an enzyme that transforms various organic pollutants into harmless compounds. In tests, heir material decontaminated water solutions tainted with a pollutant from textile manufacturing: indigo carmine, a blue dye that is used to color denim.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905124850.htm

