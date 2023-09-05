The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Resistant starch supplement reduces liver triglycerides in people with fatty liver disease

Resistant starch is a nondigestible fiber that ferments in the large intestine, and consumption of it has previously been shown to have a positive effect on metabolism in animal studies. Now, a 4-month randomized controlled trial in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) indicates that daily intake of resistant starch can alter gut bacteria composition and lower liver triglycerides and liver enzymes associated with liver injury and inflammation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905124907.htm

