Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 16:50 Hits: 2

Researchers have pushed the limits of the possible in the field of atomic-scale spin-optics, creating a spin-optical laser from monolayer-integrated spin-valley microcavities without requiring magnetic fields or cryogenic temperatures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905125037.htm