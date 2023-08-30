Extreme dietary habits for carbohydrates and fats affect life expectancy

Articles

Wednesday, 30 August 2023

A new study suggests that extreme dietary habits involving carbohydrates and fats affect life expectancy. Researchers found that a low carbohydrate intake in men and a high carbohydrate intake in women are associated with a higher risk of all-cause and cancer-related mortality and that women with higher fat intake may have a lower risk of all-cause mortality. Their findings suggest that people should pursue a balanced diet rather than heavily restricting their carbohydrate or fat intake.

