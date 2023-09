Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 17:19 Hits: 0

As the first-ever Africa Climate Summit kicks off on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, some representatives in attendance are wondering whether the political elite will match their words with meaningful action.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/africa-s-first-ever-climate-change-summit/a-66719515?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss