Study finds high blood and urinary metal levels among exclusive marijuana users

Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

New research has detected significant levels of metals in the blood and urine among marijuana users, concluding that marijuana may be an important and under-recognized source of lead and cadmium exposure. This is among the first studies to report biomarker metal levels among marijuana users and most likely the largest study to date, that links self-reported marijuana use to internal measures of metal exposure, rather than just looking at metal levels in the cannabis plant. The results are important because marijuana is the third most used drug in the world.

