Striking gold with molecular mystery solution for potential clean energy

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 03:49 Hits: 4

Hydrogen spillover is exactly what it sounds like. Small metal nanoparticles anchored on a thermally stable oxide, like silica, comprise a major class of catalysts, which are substances used to accelerate chemical reactions without being consumed themselves. The catalytic reaction usually occurs on the reactive -- and expensive -- metal, but on some catalysts, hydrogen atom-like equivalents literally spill from the metal to the oxide. These hydrogen-on-oxide species are called 'hydrogen spillover.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230831234907.htm