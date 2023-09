Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 02 September 2023 15:50 Hits: 2

The German automaker is betting big on electric vehicles with its "Neue Klasse." The new generation of EVs will be available from 2025.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bmw-says-electric-cars-as-profitable-as-petrol-diesel-cars/a-66703975?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss