Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 16:17 Hits: 3

Artificial methods of growing lettuce produce twice the amount of the crop as traditional field-based methods, according to a new study. The meta-analysis also found that it was quicker to grow lettuce using artificial methods, with production rates 50% faster in summer periods and up to 300% faster in winter.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230831121725.htm