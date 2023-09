Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 15:04 Hits: 1

Investigators are eying the Lahaina wildfire as yet another deadly blaze started by electrical equipment. Putting lines underground would help—at a steep cost.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/the-high-stakes-calculus-of-preventing-wildfires-by-burying-power-lines/