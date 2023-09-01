The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New research explains 'Atlantification' of the Arctic Ocean

New research by an international team of scientists explains what's behind a stalled trend in Arctic Ocean sea ice loss since 2007. The findings indicate that stronger declines in sea ice will occur when an atmospheric feature known as the Arctic dipole reverses itself in its recurring cycle. The many environmental responses to the Arctic dipole are described in a recent article. This analysis helps explain how North Atlantic water influences Arctic Ocean climate. Scientists call it Atlantification.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230901143618.htm

