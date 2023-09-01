The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Groundwater depletion rates in India could triple in coming decades as climate warms, study shows

A new study finds that farmers in India have adapted to warming temperatures by intensifying the withdrawal of groundwater used for irrigation. If the trend continues, the rate of groundwater loss could triple by 2080, further threatening India's food and water security. Reduced water availability in India due to groundwater depletion and climate change could threaten the livelihoods of more than one-third of the country's 1.4 billion residents and has global implications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230901143623.htm

