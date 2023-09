Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 15:02 Hits: 1

There'll be no more rental scooters zipping through the French capital's streets or parked awkwardly.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/paris-bids-rental-e-scooters-adieu/a-66696446?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss