Climate extremes hit stressed economies even harder

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 17:18 Hits: 2

Economies already under stress respond more strongly to weather events like heat waves, river floods and tropical cyclones, a new study shows. A global economic crisis as during the Covid-19 pandemic strongly amplifies the price increases private households experience from the impacts of weather extremes, a team of researchers finds. The price impacts tripled in China, doubled in the United States and increased by a third in the European Union.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830131858.htm