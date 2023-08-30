The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Climate extremes hit stressed economies even harder

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Economies already under stress respond more strongly to weather events like heat waves, river floods and tropical cyclones, a new study shows. A global economic crisis as during the Covid-19 pandemic strongly amplifies the price increases private households experience from the impacts of weather extremes, a team of researchers finds. The price impacts tripled in China, doubled in the United States and increased by a third in the European Union.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830131858.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version