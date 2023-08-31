The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A new breakthrough in obesity research may allow you to lose fat while eating all you want

This is a significant development that brings hope to the one billion individuals with obesity worldwide. Researchers have discovered new insights into the regulation of fat metabolism. The focus of their study lies within the star-shaped non-neuronal cells in the brain, known as 'astrocytes'. Furthermore, the group announced successful animal experiments using the newly developed drug 'KDS2010', which allowed the mice to lose weigh without dietary restrictions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230831121624.htm

