Unprecedented gamma-ray burst explained by long-lived jet

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 16:16 Hits: 2

While astrophysicists previously believed that only supernovae could generate long gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), a 2021 observation uncovered evidence that compact-object mergers also can generate the phenomenon. Now, a new simulation confirms and explains this finding. If the accretion disk around the black hole is massive, it launches a jet that lasts several seconds, matching the description of a long GRB from a merger.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230831121659.htm