The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Replacing saturated fat and salt with herbs/spices is both tasty and healthy

Category: Environment Hits: 4

In response to the low-fat craze of the 1990s, many food companies removed saturated fats from their products, only to replace them with sugars to maintain their palatability. Unfortunately, the resulting products were no healthier than the originals, and the average person today consumes too much saturated fat. Now, a team of researchers has figured out how to remove some saturated fat, sugar and salt from popular American foods while maintaining their tastiness. The trick? Replacing these over-consumed nutrients with a dose of healthy herbs and spices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230829125818.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version