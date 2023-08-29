Replacing saturated fat and salt with herbs/spices is both tasty and healthy

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023

In response to the low-fat craze of the 1990s, many food companies removed saturated fats from their products, only to replace them with sugars to maintain their palatability. Unfortunately, the resulting products were no healthier than the originals, and the average person today consumes too much saturated fat. Now, a team of researchers has figured out how to remove some saturated fat, sugar and salt from popular American foods while maintaining their tastiness. The trick? Replacing these over-consumed nutrients with a dose of healthy herbs and spices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230829125818.htm