Direct power generation from methylcyclohexane using solid oxide fuel cells

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 16:58 Hits: 5

Methylcyclohexane is very promising as a hydrogen carrier that can safely and efficiently transport and store hydrogen. However, the dehydrogenation process using catalysts has issues due to its durability and large energy loss. Recently, researchers have succeeded in using solid oxide fuel cells to generate electricity directly from methylcyclohexane and recover toluene for reuse. This research is expected to not only reduce energy requirements but also explore new chemical synthesis by fuel cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230829125841.htm