Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 16:59 Hits: 4

Scientists use cutting edge scanning technology to reconstruct 'fossil monster' that lived half a billion years ago. The creature's soft anatomy was well-preserved, allowing it to be imaged almost completely: It fills a gap in our understanding of the evolution of arthropods such as insects and crustaceans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230829125929.htm