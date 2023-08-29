Common origin behind major childhood allergies

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 16:59 Hits: 3

Several major childhood allergies may all stem from the community of bacteria living in our gut, according to a new study. The research identifies gut microbiome features and early life influences that are associated with children developing any of four common allergies -- eczema, asthma, food allergy and/or hay fever. The findings could lead to methods of predicting whether a child will develop allergies, and ways to prevent them from developing at all.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230829125940.htm