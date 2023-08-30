Energy storage in molecules

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 17:17 Hits: 3

Molecular photoswitches that can both convert and store energy could be used to make solar energy harvesting more efficient. A team of researchers has used a quantum computing method to find a particularly efficient molecular structure for this purpose. Their procedure was based on a dataset of more than 400,000 molecules, which they screened to find the optimum molecular structure for solar energy storage materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830131744.htm