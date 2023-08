Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 17:18 Hits: 6

A new study found that 12% of Americans, mostly men or people aged 50-65, consume half of all beef on a given day, contributing to adverse health and environmental impacts. Educational programs targeting this group may help reduce consumption and address environmental concerns, as beef production has high greenhouse gas emissions, emphasizing the need for awareness and messaging.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830131808.htm