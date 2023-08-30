The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bat study reveals how the brain is wired for collective behavior

Researchers used wireless neural recording and imaging devices to 'listen in' on the hippocampal brain activity of groups of Egyptian fruit bats as they flew freely within a large flight room. The researchers were surprised to find that, in this social setting, the bat's 'place' neurons encoded not only the animal's location, but also information about the presence or absence of other bats, and even the identity of bats in their path.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830130817.htm

