Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

Turtles’ shells contain a chemical record of the environment—including highly enriched uranium, an indicator of nuclear weapons development. What can we learn from these accidental archivists?

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/turtles-carry-signs-of-humanitys-nuclear-history-in-their-shells/