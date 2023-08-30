The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rare 14-ft smalltooth sand tiger shark washes up on Irish coast

Scientists believe a huge 14ft smalltooth sand tiger shark, which washed up at Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford, earlier this year, represents the first of its species to have been found in Ireland's waters. Two other individuals of the same species also washed up on the UK coastline, suggesting this species' geographic range has shifted. The scientists believe these rare finds may offer a window into the future, with more and more species traditionally confined to more tropical waters expected to visit Irish and British waters.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830131729.htm

