Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 17:19 Hits: 2

How much is adequate screen time for a child? It is the question at the forefront of many parents' minds. Now, a recent cohort study has found that the amount of screen time spent by one-year-olds is associated with developmental delays.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830131903.htm