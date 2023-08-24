Breakthrough in beta-lactam synthesis using nickel catalysts

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the field of asymmetric synthesis of beta-lactams, which are prominent in bioactive compounds. Their innovative approach employs nickel and hydrocarbon sources that are abundant on Earth to access value-added beta-lactam products. The employment of nickel-hydride catalysis and alkenyl dioxazolone derivatives gives rise to the selective formation of four-membered lactam products.

