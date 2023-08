Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 19:07 Hits: 1

A new approach to quantum light emitters generates a stream of circularly polarized single photons, or particles of light, that may be useful for a range of quantum information and communication applications. A team stacked two different, atomically thin materials to realize this chiral quantum light source.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230824150751.htm