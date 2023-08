Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 16:20 Hits: 1

Patients living with one of the UK's most common heart rhythm conditions are 50% less likely to die from a heart attack or stroke than they were at the start of the millennium, analysis of 70,000 newly diagnosed AF patients' health records has shown.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230825122031.htm