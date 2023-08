Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 26 August 2023 18:20 Hits: 1

Anyone who has experienced a flood or wildfire is at high risk of mental illness and post-traumatic stress. The more helpless people are made to feel, the worse it is for their mental health.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/extreme-weather-is-a-cause-of-post-traumatic-stress/a-66634928?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss