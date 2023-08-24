The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Millions of carbon credits are generated by overestimating forest preservation, study finds

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Study analyses 18 major carbon offset projects, and compares their conservation claims with matched sites that offer a real-world benchmark for deforestation levels. Over 60 million carbon credits came from projects that barely reduced deforestation, if at all. Of a potential 89 million credits from these offset schemes, only 5.4 million (6%) were linked to additional carbon reductions through preserved forest.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230824150717.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version